Dr. Lourdes Santiago, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Santiago works at Colon and Rectal Clinics of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.