Dr. Lourdes Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lourdes Santiago, MD
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Santiago, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Santiago works at
Locations
Colon and Rectal Clinics of Tampa Bay1305 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 382-7371
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I’ve been going to Dr Santiago since 2008. She is caring and a wonderful and very efficient surgeon. I’ve also recommended many friends and coworkers to her practice and they all agree that Dr Santiago is the Best!!
About Dr. Lourdes Santiago, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063630259
Education & Certifications
- U South Florida Coll Med
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago works at
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.