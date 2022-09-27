Overview

Dr. Luat Duckett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Duckett works at Agni Clinics LLC in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.