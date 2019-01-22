Dr. Lucile White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucile White, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucile White, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Locations
Dsa Surgery Center Inc7515 Main St Ste 240, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (678) 779-2241Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been so helpful with all of my dermatological needs. She is friendly and kind, yet remains professional. So pleased!
About Dr. Lucile White, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Impetigo and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
