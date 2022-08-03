Overview

Dr. Lucius Freeman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at Freeman Family Medicine in Prattville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.