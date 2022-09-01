Dr. Lucy Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucy Li, MD is a Dermatologist in Coppell, TX. They completed their residency with Boston University Med School Roger Williams
Locations
Coppell, TX215 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 170, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (469) 312-7302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Frisco Dermatology9191 Kyser Way Bldg 3, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 712-3131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Denton Dermatology Specialists3317 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 142, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 333-3724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Specialists580 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 290, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions
Saginaw Dermatology Specialists817 Towne Ct Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li is an amazing specialist and provides on-going care for me and my family for over 15 years. We appreciate her knowledge, ability to explain the most complex treatment, and her patience. I also like two locations where doctor can see me and flexibility to schedule appointments in both locations. Her staff is kind, demonstrates professionalism, and knowledge.
About Dr. Lucy Li, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Shanghanese
- 1164419701
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med School Roger Williams
- Barnes Jewish Hospital Wash University
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Shanghanese.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
