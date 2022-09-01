Overview

Dr. Lucy Li, MD is a Dermatologist in Coppell, TX. They completed their residency with Boston University Med School Roger Williams



Dr. Li works at Epiphany Dermatology - Coppell, TX in Coppell, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX, Denton, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

