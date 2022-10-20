Dr. Lucy Safi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucy Safi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucy Safi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Safi works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Group - Structural and Congenital Heart30 Prospect Ave Ste 807, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 904-3947
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safi?
I'm a new patient. I went to see Dr. Safi because I need to start a relationship with a Cardiologist. My experience was great. Dr. Safi listened to me, asked a bunch of questions and explained everything in plain english. She ordered test to get to the bottom of my symptoms and followed up and explained the results. I trust her. I wish all doctor's had this bedside manner. I recommended her to my daughter.
About Dr. Lucy Safi, DO
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164659603
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safi works at
Dr. Safi has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Safi speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Safi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.