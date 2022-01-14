Overview

Dr. Ludmilla Ionescu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Ionescu works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.