Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD

Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi di Milano and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Pirelli works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Pirelli's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor
    130 E 77th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Aortic Valve Disease
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Aortic Valve Disease

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 08, 2016
    Outstanding surgeon, great bedside manner, he is amazing
    Richard in New York City, NY — Jun 08, 2016
    About Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1376749606
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi di Milano
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pirelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pirelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pirelli works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pirelli’s profile.

    Dr. Pirelli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

