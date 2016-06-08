Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD
Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi di Milano and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Pirelli works at
Dr. Pirelli's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor130 E 77th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding surgeon, great bedside manner, he is amazing
About Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, French, German and Italian
- 1376749606
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Universita Degli Studi di Milano
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pirelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pirelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pirelli works at
Dr. Pirelli speaks French, German and Italian.
Dr. Pirelli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirelli, there are benefits to both methods.