Overview of Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD

Dr. Luigi Pirelli, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi di Milano and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Pirelli works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.