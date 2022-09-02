Dr. Luis Arroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Arroyo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Arroyo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Locations
TGH Cardiology5 Tampa General Cir Ste 610, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arroyo is brilliant cardiologist. He took care of me after my heart transplantation. He is part of a team that is one of the best in the country. Anyone who needs a heart problem consultation has to look for his opinion. I am lucky to have him on my team, beating inevitable dead and having a normal life after.
About Dr. Luis Arroyo, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1811965650
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- UMDNJ Med Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arroyo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arroyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arroyo speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.
