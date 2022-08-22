Overview of Dr. Luis Camacho, MD

Dr. Luis Camacho, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Militar Nueva Granada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Camacho works at Center For Oncology and Blood Disorders in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.