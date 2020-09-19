See All Podiatrists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, DE
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM

Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Garcia Jr works at Garcia Podiatry Group in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Luis M. Garica Jr Dpm
    1941 Limestone Rd Ste 208, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 994-5956
  2. 2
    Saint Francis Hospital
    701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 994-5956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306834585
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia Jr works at Garcia Podiatry Group in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Garcia Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

