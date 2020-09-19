Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM
Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Garcia Jr's Office Locations
Luis M. Garica Jr Dpm1941 Limestone Rd Ste 208, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 994-5956
Saint Francis Hospital701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 994-5956
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia is amazing. I broke my foot and he made himself available immediately and personally helped me get through all of the preadmission work I needed for surgery. He truly cares about how I am doing. It has been a trying time for me with my foot and Dr Garcia helped take a lot of stress away.
About Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306834585
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Garcia Jr works at
