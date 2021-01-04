Overview

Dr. Luis Guzman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reedley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OUR LADY OF THE LAKE UNIVERSITY / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Adventist Health Reedley.



Dr. Guzman works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Reedley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.