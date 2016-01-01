Overview of Dr. Luis Haddock, MD

Dr. Luis Haddock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.



Dr. Haddock works at UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.