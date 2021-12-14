Overview of Dr. Luis Urrea II, MD

Dr. Luis Urrea II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Urrea II works at El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.