Overview of Dr. Luis Vazquez, DO

Dr. Luis Vazquez, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Vazquez works at VALLEY HOSPITAL SURGICAL OUTPATIENT CLINICS INC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Laryngitis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.