Dr. Luis Vazquez, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vazquez's Office Locations
Elite. Ent.2340 E Beardsley Rd Ste 260, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Directions (602) 802-8240
Desert Ridge Outpatient Surgery Center20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 502-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vazquez was the first among many doctors to give me an accurate diagnosis. This was clear when I experienced relief of symptoms that had been ongoing for almost a year in ONE DAY. The follow-up care and prescription, in addition to reducing my acute symptoms, have also improved chronic issues and pain I've lived with since adolescence. This includes painful sinus pressure, discomfort traveling in elevation, persistent sore throat, persistent loss of voice, chronic undiagnosable ear pain, hard phlegm and overly thick mucous, and undiagnosable shortness of breath. Dr. Vazquez gave me my life back.
About Dr. Luis Vazquez, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Laryngitis and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.