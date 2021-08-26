See All Psychiatrists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Luis Vinuela, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (24)
Map Pin Small Melbourne, FL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luis Vinuela, MD

Dr. Luis Vinuela, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cetec.

Dr. Vinuela works at Circles Of Care Inc in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Delusional Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vinuela's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Circles of Care
    400 SHERIDAN RD, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-5200
  2. 2
    Behavioral Medicine & Psychotherapy LLC
    2340 Dairy Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 327-5952
  3. 3
    Behavioral Medcn/Psychthrpy LLC
    2401 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 1, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 327-5952
  4. 4
    Circles of Care Inc.
    1770 Cedar St, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-5200
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Delusional Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurasthenia Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 26, 2021
    More than a fantastic psychiatrist. He has an amazing bed side manner and takes time to answer all questions.
    Kimberly Anne Marconi — Aug 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Luis Vinuela, MD
    About Dr. Luis Vinuela, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710943311
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Cetec
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Vinuela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vinuela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vinuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vinuela has seen patients for Delusional Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinuela. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinuela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

