Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Vinuela, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cetec.
Circles of Care400 SHERIDAN RD, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 722-5200
Behavioral Medicine & Psychotherapy LLC2340 Dairy Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 327-5952
Behavioral Medcn/Psychthrpy LLC2401 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 1, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 327-5952
Circles of Care Inc.1770 Cedar St, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 722-5200Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
More than a fantastic psychiatrist. He has an amazing bed side manner and takes time to answer all questions.
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Universidad Cetec
Dr. Vinuela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinuela accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinuela has seen patients for Delusional Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vinuela speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinuela. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinuela.
