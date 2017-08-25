Overview

Dr. Luiza Guseynov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.