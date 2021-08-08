Overview of Dr. Luke Chen, MD

Dr. Luke Chen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Chen works at City Of Hope in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.