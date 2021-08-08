See All Hematologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Luke Chen, MD

Hematology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luke Chen, MD

Dr. Luke Chen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Chen works at City Of Hope in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    City Of Hope
    19671BCH Boulevard Ste 315, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-9415
  2. 2
    Irvine
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 207, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 333-7580
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Huntington Beach
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 212, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-9415
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luke Chen, MD

    • Hematology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1265451736
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ca Irvine
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
