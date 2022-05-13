See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. Luke Choi, MD

Dr. Luke Choi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luke Choi, MD

Dr. Luke Choi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Choi works at Motion Orthopaedics in Creve Coeur, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald R. Bassman, M.D.;
    633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-4368
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe
    14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 336-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 13, 2022
    Dr. Choi cautioned me about the pain and time of recovery for shoulder surgery to ensure I was fully informed so I could weigh the pros and cons of surgery. I am so glad I moved forward with surgery because I am recovering ahead of schedule and am excited again about returning to golf, pickleball, swimming and bicycling. I appreciate Dr. Choi's warnings about what to expect from surgery and recovery. With disciplined, daily physical therapy I am fully recovering. Dr. Choi has a pleasant and straighforward manner. He under-promises and over-delivers. I also appreciate the fact that he accepts Medicare patients. BTW, his staff is excellent too!
    BobRich — May 13, 2022
    About Dr. Luke Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033326137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital (Mgh)/Harvard School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

