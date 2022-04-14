Dr. Luke Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luke Oh, MD
Dr. Luke Oh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh's Office Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics at AdventHealth - Winter Park, FL255 N Lakemont Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (800) 769-4879
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedics - AdventHealth Training Center, Orlando, FL25 S Terry Ave Ste 320, Orlando, FL 32805 Directions (800) 769-4879
-
3
Rothman Orthopaedics - Innovation Tower, Orlando, FL265 E Rollins St Ste 11100, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (800) 769-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oh is absolutely amazing! After seeing 3 other surgeons, we finally have answers and a plan for my sons complex elbow injury. We had to wait a while to see him but I understand why after he spent over an hour with us talking through every aspect of the injury. My son is a QB that has a future playing football in college. Dr Oh took that very seriously and came up with a plan to avoid missing his next season. He was the first doctor to truly consider what this sport means to my son and how he can help him achieve his goals while still making sure his elbow also heals properly. I could not possibly have better things to say!
About Dr. Luke Oh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942408059
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (Dr. James Andrews)|Massachusetts General Hospital|Mayo Clinic
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
