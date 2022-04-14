See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Luke Oh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (119)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luke Oh, MD

Dr. Luke Oh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Oh works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Oh's Office Locations

    Rothman Orthopaedics at AdventHealth - Winter Park, FL
    255 N Lakemont Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-4879
    Rothman Orthopaedics - AdventHealth Training Center, Orlando, FL
    25 S Terry Ave Ste 320, Orlando, FL 32805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-4879
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Innovation Tower, Orlando, FL
    265 E Rollins St Ste 11100, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-4879

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain

Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Knee Dislocation
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bicep Injuries
Bicep Repairs
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Difficulty With Walking
Dislocated Elbow
Dislocated Joint
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Sprain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Tear
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Patella Tendon Tears
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
Pyogenic Arthritis
Quadriceps Tendon Tears
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Separation
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Tricep Injuries
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Dr. Oh is absolutely amazing! After seeing 3 other surgeons, we finally have answers and a plan for my sons complex elbow injury. We had to wait a while to see him but I understand why after he spent over an hour with us talking through every aspect of the injury. My son is a QB that has a future playing football in college. Dr Oh took that very seriously and came up with a plan to avoid missing his next season. He was the first doctor to truly consider what this sport means to my son and how he can help him achieve his goals while still making sure his elbow also heals properly. I could not possibly have better things to say!
    — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luke Oh, MD
    About Dr. Luke Oh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942408059
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (Dr. James Andrews)|Massachusetts General Hospital|Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

