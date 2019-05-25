Dr. Luke Schoeniger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoeniger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Schoeniger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luke Schoeniger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 273-4713Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Strong Memorial Hosp Sgrcl Onc160 Sawgrass Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-1611
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luke Schoeniger, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- New York University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoeniger has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoeniger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoeniger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoeniger.
