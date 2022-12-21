Overview

Dr. Luke Weber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Weber works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Independence, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.