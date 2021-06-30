Overview of Dr. Lutul Farrow, MD

Dr. Lutul Farrow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Farrow works at Cleveland Clinic in Strongsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.