Dr. Luxman Srikantha, DO
Overview of Dr. Luxman Srikantha, DO
Dr. Luxman Srikantha, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Campus, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Srikantha works at
Dr. Srikantha's Office Locations
Premier ENT Associates in Middletown1055 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Premier ENT Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 290, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with his professionalism and willingness to answer all my questions.
About Dr. Luxman Srikantha, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1679932479
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Georgia Campus, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Srikantha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srikantha.
