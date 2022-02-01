Dr. Lydia Rabinowich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Rabinowich, MD
Overview of Dr. Lydia Rabinowich, MD
Dr. Lydia Rabinowich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from U St Antoine, Paris France and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Rabinowich works at
Dr. Rabinowich's Office Locations
-
1
Lydia Rabinowich MD PC1250 Waters Pl Ste 1203, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 239-6987
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabinowich?
I wanted to take the time out to do a survey. I was an employee of Monti for over 30 years, and patient care was extremely important to me. Everything I have came from God blessing me for caring for others. I received this love and caring from the moment I stepped through the door meeting the secretary Rebeka Alioska to the moment Dr. Rabinowich entered the room, she introduced herself. taking the time to make me feel comfortable. Through examine was done, She showed empathy while I explained the events leading up to my blackout, the lost of beloved uncle. Thank you for this opportunity to express how blessed I felt to be part of the Monti family
About Dr. Lydia Rabinowich, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1003803305
Education & Certifications
- Einstein
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- U St Antoine, Paris France
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabinowich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabinowich works at
Dr. Rabinowich has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinowich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rabinowich speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.