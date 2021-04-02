Overview

Dr. Lyle Kurtz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Kurtz works at Lyle D Kurtz MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.