Overview of Dr. Lynda Murff, MD

Dr. Lynda Murff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Murff works at Heritage Medical Associates PC in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.