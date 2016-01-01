Dr. Lyndsay Shipp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyndsay Shipp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyndsay Shipp, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxford, MS.
Dr. Shipp works at
Locations
-
1
Lyndsay R. Shipp MD Pllc705 Sisk Ave Ste 105, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 371-1326
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lyndsay Shipp, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1063724987
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shipp accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shipp works at
Dr. Shipp has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipp.
