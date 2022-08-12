Overview of Dr. Lynn Chouhfeh, MD

Dr. Lynn Chouhfeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Chouhfeh works at UM SJMG - Primary Care in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.