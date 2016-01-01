Overview

Dr. Lynn Cooke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Cooke works at Marc M Kress MD & Associates, Jenkintown, PA in Jenkintown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.