Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Deutsch, DO
Dr. Lynn Deutsch, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
- 1 6205 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-4761
- First Health
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
