Overview of Dr. Lynn Nelson, MD

Dr. Lynn Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Guthrie County Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Carroll, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.