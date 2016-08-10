Overview

Dr. Lynn Sydor, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Sydor works at Dr.Lynn Sydor in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.