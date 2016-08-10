Dr. Lynn Sydor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sydor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Sydor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Sydor, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Sydor works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Dermatology Dept1501 Trousdale Dr Fl 2, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8310
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sydor?
Great bedside manner, really listened to my issues and explained everything well.
About Dr. Lynn Sydor, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Boston University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sydor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sydor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sydor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sydor has seen patients for Rosacea, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sydor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sydor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sydor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sydor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sydor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.