Dr. Lynne Goldberg, MD
Dr. Lynne Goldberg, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Locations
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8000
- 2 609 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Goldberg is highly experienced with hair loss. She will be honest with you and look at your follicles and will tell you what is clinically proven for treatment options. She makes you feel like you will be okay! Brought a huge list of questions and she was reading off my list before I even got to them! Go see her if you have any concerns about hairloss even if you received other Derms diagnosis! She is worth it!!
About Dr. Lynne Goldberg, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861483018
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatopathology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.