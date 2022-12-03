Overview of Dr. M Burrus, MD

Dr. M Burrus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Burrus works at Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.