Dr. M Burrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Burrus, MD
Overview of Dr. M Burrus, MD
Dr. M Burrus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Burrus works at
Dr. Burrus' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD4310 James Casey St Ste 3C, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 501-2157Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD441 Highway 71 W Ste C, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 387-7667Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics - Southwest Austin5625 Eiger Rd Ste 175, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 324-9170FridayClosedSaturdayClosed
-
4
Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD3101 Highway 71 E Ste 101, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 324-9170
-
5
Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD3707 S 2nd St # SUIT100, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 324-9170
-
6
Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas1015 E 32nd St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 477-6341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
7
Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics - North Austin12309 N Mopac Expy Ste 150, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 477-6341
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burrus?
Pretty awesome all around. Very communicative and knowledgeable.
About Dr. M Burrus, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1538458526
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan|University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Virginia|University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Virginia Health System|University Of Viriginia
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrus works at
Dr. Burrus has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.