Dr. M Copur, MD
Overview of Dr. M Copur, MD
Dr. M Copur, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Haceteppe U Fac Med, Ankara and is affiliated with Henderson Health Care Services, Kearney County Hospital, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Thayer County Health Services and York General Hospital.
Dr. Copur's Office Locations
Chi Health St. Francis2620 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 398-5450
Saint Francis Cancer Treatment Center2116 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 398-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Health Care Services
- Kearney County Hospital
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Thayer County Health Services
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He will travel the lengths of the earth to try to cure his patients and has proven this time and time again!
About Dr. M Copur, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1871517433
Education & Certifications
- Nci
- Univ Hlth Scis/Chicago Med Sch
- Haceteppe U Fac Med, Ankara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copur has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Copur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copur.
