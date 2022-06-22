See All Gastroenterologists in Lake Saint Louis, MO
Dr. M Louay Omran, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. M Louay Omran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina

Dr. Omran works at SSM Health in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SSM Health Medical Group
    300 Medical Plz Ste 310, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 (636) 625-2662

Hospital Affiliations
  SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids

Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Manometry
Migraine
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Sleep Apnea
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Confusion
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Duodenal Ulcer
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Biopsy
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Proteinuria
Pyloric Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Transendoscopic Stent Placement
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Jun 22, 2022
    I have complete confidence in Dr. Omran who cared for me for more than one procedure in which I would have otherwise been completely ridden with anxiety. His listening skills and compassion makes him an outstanding professional in every sense. I cannot imagine anyone not being pleased with his care
    Andrea Donze — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. M Louay Omran, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1861592925
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Louay Omran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omran has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Omran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

