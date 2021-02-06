Dr. M Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Patel, MD
Dr. M Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Carolina Children's Eye Care, PA3608 W Friendly Ave Ste 101, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 619-9483Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Patel is thorough and easy to talk to. She is great with our baby!
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1275767766
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Farsightedness, Astigmatism and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
