Dr. M Pierre Pang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with U Ill EE Infirm
Pacific Eye Surgery Center Inc.2228 Liliha St Ste 102A, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 533-7400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Pacific Eye Surgery Center Inc94-871 Farrington Hwy Ste 200, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 677-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I had a pseudomonas infection in my right eye and Dr Pang took quick action to put me on eyedrops to treat the infection. He gave me instructions on how often to use the eye-drops and inspected my eye three times a week for three and a half weeks to make sure the eye was getting better. He patched my eye a couple of times to aid in the healing. He provided effective action and care to prevent possible blindness in my right eye. I appreciate Dr. Pang and his staff's efforts and recommend their services to anyone.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Ilocano, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1487654794
- U Ill EE Infirm
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Tulane U/Charity Hosp
- Ophthalmology
