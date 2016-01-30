Dr. M Purino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Purino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. M Purino, MD
Dr. M Purino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Purino works at
Dr. Purino's Office Locations
Vincent M. Fortanasce MD Inc.289 W Huntington Dr Ste 309, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-8481
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (801) 930-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Purino. The only drawback for me is the distance between my home and her office.
About Dr. M Purino, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023165750
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purino speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Purino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purino.
