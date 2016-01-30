Overview of Dr. M Purino, MD

Dr. M Purino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Purino works at Purino Fortanasce Neurology Center in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.