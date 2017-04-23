See All Cardiologists in Dulles, VA
Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD

Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They completed their fellowship with Howard University Hospital|Howard University Hospital|University of Massachusetts Medical Center|University of Massachusetts Medical Center

Dr. Zaheer works at Loudoun Cardiology in Dulles, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Zaheer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loudoun Cardiology
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 500, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4780
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Washington Metropolitan Cardiology Inc.
    611 S Carlin Springs Rd Ste 201, Arlington, VA 22204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
3D Quantitative Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Capital
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zaheer?

    Apr 23, 2017
    Dr. Zaheer is an excellent cardiologist. I have been under his care for 6 years and I have found him to be extremely thorough and very concerned about his patients. He gives me sufficient time to ask questions and always returns phone calls whenever I have a question or medical emergency. He has always been forthcoming with me, i.e. he does not withhold his observations or analysis. At the same time, he does not needlessly express alarm. I would recommend him to any of my friends or family.
    James Davenport in Alexandria, VA — Apr 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zaheer to family and friends

    Dr. Zaheer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zaheer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD.

    About Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770565012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Howard University Hospital|Howard University Hospital|University of Massachusetts Medical Center|University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaheer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaheer has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaheer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaheer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaheer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaheer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaheer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. M Rafiq Zaheer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.