Overview

Dr. Maarten Wybenga, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Wybenga works at Wybenga Family Health Care in Prattville, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.