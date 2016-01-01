Dr. Madalina Macrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madalina Macrea, MD
Overview of Dr. Madalina Macrea, MD
Dr. Madalina Macrea, MD is a Pulmonologist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Macrea's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Pulmonology - Salem802 Braeburn Dr Fl 1, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 900-2454
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Madalina Macrea, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396791505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
