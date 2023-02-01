Dr. Madeleine Courtney-Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtney-Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeleine Courtney-Brooks, MD
Dr. Madeleine Courtney-Brooks, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Upmc Magee-womens Hospital300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-5411
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
My mom was diagnosed with a complex mullerian ovarian cancer, stage 3C, in September 22. Dr. Brooks did emergency surgery on a Saturday morning to repair her colon which was getting squeezed off by the cancerous tumors. Without this surgery, which created an ostomy, she would’ve died. She’s followed my mom through her chemo and recently did a debulking surgery to remove additional cancer and repair her stoma to give her functional bowels again. My mom has spent 15 days of this month at Magee, and I will tell you this, at 76 years old, my mom will listen to Dr. Brooks before anyone else in that hospital, myself, or my brother. She is down to earth, caring, tells tough news in a compassionate manner, explains things thoroughly, does NOT rush, and will go out of her way to talk to me along with my mom. I would recommend Dr. Brooks to anyone suffering through complex ovarian cancers. Driving a couple of hours each way to see her is worth it, even with tunnel traffic!
- Oncology
- English
- 1841497401
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Courtney-Brooks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney-Brooks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtney-Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courtney-Brooks has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courtney-Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Courtney-Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courtney-Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courtney-Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courtney-Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.