Dr. Madelyn Holzman, MD

Urology
2.3 (27)
Map Pin Small Chico, CA
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Madelyn Holzman, MD

Dr. Madelyn Holzman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.

Dr. Holzman works at LAUREN G SMITH INC in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Madelyn Holzman MD Mc
    572 Rio Lindo Ave Ste 201, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 893-1127
  2. 2
    Enloe Medical Center
    1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 891-7300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Clear Lake
  • Enloe Medical Center
  • Oroville Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Madelyn Holzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184624769
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holzman works at LAUREN G SMITH INC in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Holzman’s profile.

    Dr. Holzman has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

