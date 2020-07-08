Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS
Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
The Primecare Medical Group (Dr. Madho Sharma, MD)974 Inman Ave, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 612-9708
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is the best diagnostician I have ever known. He never refuses to see anyone
About Dr. Madho Sharma, MB BS
- Pulmonary Disease
- 57 years of experience
- English, German and Panjabi
- 1134111883
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Brooklyn Jewish Hosp|Chelsea-Kensington Grp-St S
- London Jewish Hosp
- GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks German and Panjabi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.