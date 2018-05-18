Dr. Madhu Jodhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jodhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhu Jodhani, MD
Overview of Dr. Madhu Jodhani, MD
Dr. Madhu Jodhani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Jodhani's Office Locations
Yuba Sutter Oncology Center Inc.481 Plumas Blvd Ste 102, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 671-5175
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a vasectamy ( spld wrg) in 2010 . Getting chemo treatments at Dr.Jodhani's office . His staff and hisself are excellent ,, there the best ,, there smiles and warm welcomes and dr.jodhana knowledge on medicine and effects of chemo are awesome. His office was warm welcoming friendly enviroment . I want to Thank him for being my doctor in a time i really needed a doctor with a loving heart ? and staff Thank you ? Loveshugskisses Linda Carlile
About Dr. Madhu Jodhani, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jodhani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jodhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jodhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jodhani has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jodhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jodhani speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jodhani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jodhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jodhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jodhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.