Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhu Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Madhu Reddy, MD
Dr. Madhu Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Family Medicine and Urgent Care PC11780 Northfall Ln Ste 304, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 663-8766
-
2
North Fall Medical Center11810 Northfall Ln Ste 1202, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 663-8766
-
3
Diabetes and Endocrinology Centers107 Colony Park Dr Ste 400, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 663-8766Friday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Very knowledgeable. Takes time me to examine all of my kidney issues and his concerns.
About Dr. Madhu Reddy, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1275736993
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.