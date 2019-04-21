Overview

Dr. Madhumita Bhojraj, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Bhojraj works at NorthShore Health Center in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.