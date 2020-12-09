Overview of Dr. Madhuri Vusirikala, MD

Dr. Madhuri Vusirikala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Vusirikala works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL STATE DUTIES ONLY in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.