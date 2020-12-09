Dr. Madhuri Vusirikala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vusirikala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhuri Vusirikala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
UT Southwestern5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-7833
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V treated my stage 3 Burkitts lymphoma back in 2007. I love her and her beside manner, she's the best. Talented and brilliant is the cherry on top, can't ask for more in a doctor.
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi
Dr. Vusirikala has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vusirikala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
